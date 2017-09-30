Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets at Marlins Park in Miami on Sept. 18, 2017.
Greg Cote

Stanton, Fins in London, unbeaten Canes, FBI hoops probe top this week’s Hot Button

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 30, 2017 5:56 PM

1. MARLINS: Stanton chases history to season's end: Marlins ownership change is official effective Monday and MLB playoffs start Tuesday, but the spotlight still is Giancarlo Stanton's as he chases baseball history. At 59 homers entering Saturday, he had two games left to reach the PED-untainted record of 61 and be King Clean.

2. DOLPHINS: Tally ho! Fins “home” in London: It's a home game 4,500 miles from home as Dolphins take on Saints as slight underdogs Sunday morning at Wembley Stadium. The good news: Fins can't possibly be as awful as they were last week. Oh, and I bet the 'over.' Not on total points. On players kneeling during the anthem.

3. HURRICANES: UM gets big win at Duke in ACC opener: Mark Richt's guys sailed 31-6 in Durham Friday night behind big defense and three TDs from Malik Rosier, and now No. 14 UM is 3-0 as it prepares to face rival Florida State in Tallahassee. And what seemed impossible five weeks ago is true: The Canes will be favored.

4. COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Canes men's program part of FBI probe: FBI investigation of corruption in men's college basketball recruiting already toppled Louisville's Rick Pitino in what could be seismic scandal, and UM has acknowledged a member of its staff is implicated. Football a nice diversion, but high anxiety in the Gables.

5. HEAT/PANTHERS: Heat open preseason, Cats end theirs: Heat open their six-game preseason here vs. Atlanta Sunday, while Panthers ended theirs and await regular-season NHL opener in Tampa Friday, then home vs. Lightning Saturday. Heat are now mobile-only on ticket entry, so you, Luddite, better go buy a smartphone.

