How satisfied are you with Hurricanes? Vote in latest poll in wake of 31-6 rout of Duke

Big defense limited previously unbeaten unbeaten Duke to a pair of field goals as the 14th-ranked Canes shot to 3-0 overall and win their ACC opener, 31-6. Offensively Malik Rosier started strong and did enough, with TD passes of 27 yards to Braxton Berrios and 49 to Ahmmon Richards in his season debut, on a night when Duke held running back Mark Walton and the Miami ground game mostly in check until Travis Homer's late 40-yard scoring jaunt. This was a slow-building domination and an impressive one, on the road, against a quality opponent UM had been favored to beat by only 6 1/2 points. The Canes will be inching closer to the Top 10 in the polls now. Next stop: Tallahassee. So how satisfied should a Hurricanes fan be right now?

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G3 : Time again for the latest installment of the Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame poll, this is the wake of Friday night's 31-6 victory at Duke putting No. 14 UM's season record at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The CSM is your invitation after every Canes football game to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program's direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

2017 CSM results

G1: 69.5% following 41-13 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman

G2: 83.9% following 52-30 victory vs. Toledo

G3: Voting now underway following 31-6 victory at Duke