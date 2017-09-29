Miami's Trent Harris (33) tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Fri., Sept. 29, 2017.
Miami's Trent Harris (33) tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Fri., Sept. 29, 2017. Gerry Broome AP
Miami's Trent Harris (33) tackles Duke quarterback Daniel Jones during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Fri., Sept. 29, 2017. Gerry Broome AP

Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with Hurricanes? Vote in latest poll in wake of 31-6 rout of Duke

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 29, 2017 10:41 PM

Big defense limited previously unbeaten unbeaten Duke to a pair of field goals as the 14th-ranked Canes shot to 3-0 overall and win their ACC opener, 31-6. Offensively Malik Rosier started strong and did enough, with TD passes of 27 yards to Braxton Berrios and 49 to Ahmmon Richards in his season debut, on a night when Duke held running back Mark Walton and the Miami ground game mostly in check until Travis Homer's late 40-yard scoring jaunt. This was a slow-building domination and an impressive one, on the road, against a quality opponent UM had been favored to beat by only 6 1/2 points. The Canes will be inching closer to the Top 10 in the polls now. Next stop: Tallahassee. So how satisfied should a Hurricanes fan be right now?

CANESFAN SATISFACTION METER: G3: Time again for the latest installment of the Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame poll, this is the wake of Friday night's 31-6 victory at Duke putting No. 14 UM's season record at 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the ACC. The CSM is your invitation after every Canes football game to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program's direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

2017 CSM results

G1: 69.5% following 41-13 victory vs. Bethune-Cookman

G2: 83.9% following 52-30 victory vs. Toledo

G3: Voting now underway following 31-6 victory at Duke

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Toys

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Toys 2:33

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Toys
Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Straws 2:53

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Straws
Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils! 8:14

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils!

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/