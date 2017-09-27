Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers will be partying Thursday night like it’s 1932

BEARS (1-2) at PACKERS (2-1)
Line: GB by 7 1/2.
Cote's pick: GB 30-20.
TV: 8:25 p.m., CBS.
King Sport’s most traditional, storied rivalry sees its 195th installment Thursday night, with the franchises tied 94-94-6 and Green Bay aiming to take the series lead for the first time since 1932. How 'bout that! Chitown got my attention by beating Pittsburgh last week, and has a path to another upset here: A stout ground game against a Pack D that doesn’t stop the run very well. OK. Fine. But am I gonna bet that Mike Glennon will outscore Aaron Rodgers. Nah. Rodgers is 15-4 all time against Bears, and here comes sweet 16. Oh, and this game kicks off another week of politics in the NFL as Rodgers and the Pack are asking their fans to lock arms during the national anthem.
