Brady catapults near top, Cutler slips in Miami Herald’s NFL Week 3 QB rankings

The Patriots’ Tom Brady wins Week 3 with a 53.90-point game, his second straight weekly title, to move into a dead-heat with the Chiefs’ Alex Smith for the season lead in the Miami Herald's latest NFL quarterback rankings. The Dolphins' Jay Cutler, after a subpar game, slips one spot to 25th but has played one fewer game than all but one other QB. This is the 20th season of Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998. Our formula is simple and unchanged since its inception, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD-interception ratio and team result. Most major ranking systems such as the NFL's and ESPN's are complicated and percentile based, allowing QBs who miss half a season to still win a title, while our system is cumulative, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching.
MIAMI HERALD PASS RANKINGS / WEEK 3
RK LW Player, Team WK3 Season
1 1 Alex Smith, KC 29.75 120.70
2 8 Tom Brady, NE 53.90 120.60
3 4 Aaron Rodgers, GB 40.65 111.35
4 6 Drew Brees, NO 40.00 107.35
5 14 Jared Goff, LAR 44.60 97.10
6 9 Matt Ryan, ATL 29.70 96.35
7 16 Eli Manning, NYG 44.30 96.25
8 18 Kirk Cousins, WAS 52.25 96.20
9 3 Matthew Stafford, DET 21.20 92.90
10 2 Derek Carr, OAK 9.90 89.50
11 11 Carson Wentz, PHI 27.80 87.80
12 7 Ben Roethlisberger, PIT 19.75 87.05
13 15 Dak Prescott, DAL 28.15 80.45
14 10 Trevor Siemian, DEN 14.95 77.45
15 22 Tyrod Taylor, BUF 35.65 74.10
25 24 Jay Cutler, MIA 19.00 53.50
Bubble: Russell Wilson, SEA, 73.45. Week 3 best: Brady, NE, 53.90 (25-35, 378, 5-0 in win). Week 3 worst: Joe Flacco, BAL, minus-6.60 (8-18, 28, 0-2 in loss).Brady catapults near top,
