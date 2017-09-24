Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase on the sidelines in the second quarter as the New York Jets host the Miami Dolphins at Met Life Stadium on Sunday, September 24, 2017.
Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote now in the latest postgame poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 24, 2017 4:33 PM

Losses do not get much worse than an offensively inept 20-6 Dolphins defeat at the New York Jets. One of these teams was supposed to be among the worst in the NFL. Miami played the role Sunday. Quarterback Jay Cutler was out of synch and misfiring much of the day, only averting a shutout on a last-second TD pass to DeVante Parker, followed -- fittingly -- by a missed extra point. I might have earlier inserted Matt Moore for a spark -- any spark. Jay Ajayi rushed for a mere 16 yards on 11 carries. The pass defense was horrible, turning journeyman Josh McCown into Tom Brady. The Dolphins are very fortunate to now be 1-1, not 0-2, as they fly home, pack and head Monday to London for next week's "home" game vs. New Orleans. I did not think an offense with Ajayi, Parker, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills could be as bad as the Fins looked today. It almost seems unfair to ask now, but our Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls after games good, bad and in betwee. So ... how satisfied are you with the Dolphins?

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G2: VOTE NOW!: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame poll, this in the wake of Sunday's 20-6 loss at the New York Jets putting Miami's season record at 1-1. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

2017 Game-by-Game DSM Results:

G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)

G2: Voting now underway (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)

