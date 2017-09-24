How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Vote now in the latest postgame poll

Losses do not get much worse than an offensively inept 20-6 Dolphins defeat at the New York Jets. One of these teams was supposed to be among the worst in the NFL. Miami played the role Sunday. Quarterback Jay Cutler was out of synch and misfiring much of the day, only averting a shutout on a last-second TD pass to DeVante Parker, followed -- fittingly -- by a missed extra point. I might have earlier inserted Matt Moore for a spark -- any spark. Jay Ajayi rushed for a mere 16 yards on 11 carries. The pass defense was horrible, turning journeyman Josh McCown into Tom Brady. The Dolphins are very fortunate to now be 1-1, not 0-2, as they fly home, pack and head Monday to London for next week's "home" game vs. New Orleans. I did not think an offense with Ajayi, Parker, Jarvis Landry and Kenny Stills could be as bad as the Fins looked today. It almost seems unfair to ask now, but our Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls after games good, bad and in betwee. So ... how satisfied are you with the Dolphins?
DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G2: VOTE NOW!: Time again for the latest installment of the Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame poll, this in the wake of Sunday's 20-6 loss at the New York Jets putting Miami's season record at 1-1. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction.
2017 Game-by-Game DSM Results:
G1: 81.9% (following 19-17 victory at L.A. Chargers)
G2: Voting now underway (following 20-6 loss at N.Y. Jets)
