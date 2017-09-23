The Jose Fernandez tragedy, 1 year later: Regret, tears & a legacy’s dark shadow

More Videos 1:27 NY Gov. Cuomo tours the aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico Pause 0:38 Miami Hurricanes receiver Ahmmon Richards practices before Toledo game 0:40 Trump calls anyone who kneels during anthem a 'son of a b---' 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 1:23 Family trapped in house by floods in Puerto Rico 1:10 Ingram family homeless after their boat sank 3:45 Miami Dolphins' Ndamukong Suh talks about Timmons, being named team captain 1:45 Yankees principal owner Hal Steinbrenner on Derek Jeter: 'Nobody knows baseball better'. 3:04 Joe Torre says Derek Jeter 'will roll up his sleeves' with Marlins 2:03 MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred discusses the sale of the Marlins Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Monday marks Jose Fernandez's death anniversary Monday marks the one year anniversary of Jose Fernandez, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero's tragic death after their boat crashed into a jetty off South Beach on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016. Monday marks the one year anniversary of Jose Fernandez, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero's tragic death after their boat crashed into a jetty off South Beach on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.

Monday marks the one year anniversary of Jose Fernandez, Emilio Macias and Eduardo Rivero's tragic death after their boat crashed into a jetty off South Beach on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2016.