First full football weekend, Stanton chase, Jose anniversary lead Hot Button Top 5

1. DOLPHINS: Fins visit Stinkin' Jets: Biggest challenge facing Dolphins as Sunday's Jets game neared? Talking up the opponent as a dangerous team with immense talent and doing so with straight faces. Unless somebody sneaks the Hamilton Tiger-Cats onto schedule, the two Jets games should be Miami's easiest all year.
2. HURRICANES: UM back in play vs. Toledo: Soft opener vs. Bethune-Cookman, Hurricane Irma, game at Arkansas State canceled, trip to Florida State postponed, practices moved to Orlando, then play finally resumes vs. Toledo. No idea how this Canes season will end, but it sure started bat-bleep crazy.
3. MARLINS: Stanton push, Jose anniversary: Fish down to eight games left as Giancarlo Stanton chases Roger Maris' untainted record of 61 home runs. More somberly, Monday marks 1-year anniversary of tragic boating accident that killed Marlins ace pitcher Jose Fernandez and two friends.
4. HEAT: Miami set to open training camp: Erik Spoelstra's guys open training camp Tuesday at FAU working toward their first preseason game next Sunday vs. Atlanta. Expectations? Playoffs, but not much more even after last season's 30-11 second half. Heat are midpack with 14th longest championship odds of 30 NBA teams.
5. PANTHERS: Cats' preseason underway: Florida plays its third of six preseason games Sunday in Tampa as Oct. 6 start of regular-season looms. Remember all the hype and Stanley Cup bravado a year ago? Not now. Cats' betting over/under of 86 ½ standings points ranks a lowly 25th in 31-team NHL.
