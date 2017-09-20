Rams running back Todd Gurley (38) is a main reason we like L.A. to beat 49ers Thursday night.
Rams running back Todd Gurley (38) is a main reason we like L.A. to beat 49ers Thursday night. Rich Pedroncelli-AP
Rams running back Todd Gurley (38) is a main reason we like L.A. to beat 49ers Thursday night. Rich Pedroncelli-AP

Greg Cote

Our challenge: Find a way to make Thursday’s Rams-49ers game seem interesting

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 20, 2017 2:42 PM

GREG COTE'S NFL PICK

RAMS (1-1) at 49ERS (0-2)

Line: LAR by 2.

Cote's pick: LAR 20-17.

TV: 8:25 p.m., NFL Network.

Today's challenge, kids: Make this typically stinky Thursday night matchup seem interesting to those who have no wagering or fantasy investment. OK. Hmm. Here we go! Um, two rebuilding teams with first-year head coaches! No? How about this: A pair of ascending young running backs in Todd Gurley and Carlos Hyde! Alright, I give up. Big upset shot to the tempting home 'dog here, but give me Jared Goff, Gurley and Aaron Donald on D.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Straws

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Straws 2:53

Greg Cote's Back in My Day: Straws
Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils! 8:14

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils!
Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience 5:06

Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/