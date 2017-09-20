Our challenge: Find a way to make Thursday’s Rams-49ers game seem interesting

GREG COTE'S NFL PICK
RAMS (1-1) at 49ERS (0-2)
Line: LAR by 2.
Cote's pick: LAR 20-17.
TV: 8:25 p.m., NFL Network.
Today's challenge, kids: Make this typically stinky Thursday night matchup seem interesting to those who have no wagering or fantasy investment. OK. Hmm. Here we go! Um, two rebuilding teams with first-year head coaches! No? How about this: A pair of ascending young running backs in Todd Gurley and Carlos Hyde! Alright, I give up. Big upset shot to the tempting home 'dog here, but give me Jared Goff, Gurley and Aaron Donald on D.
