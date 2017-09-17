Miami Dolphins kicker Cody Parkey (1) watches his field goal kick during the second half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017, in Carson, Calif.
Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Dolphins? Season-debut postgame poll. Vote now!

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 17, 2017 7:47 PM

DOLFAN SATISFACTION METER: G1: Welcome to our 10th season of Dolfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls, this first one for 2017 in the wake of Sunday's 19-17 victory at the Los Angeles Chargers in Miami's Irma-delayed season opener. The DSM is a continuous weekly gauge of how Dolfans are feeling about the team and its direction. Right after each game I invite you to share your overall degree of satisfaction. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest fans consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, season as a whole, direction the club is heading and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that will be Tuesday morning.

Yearly DSM Results: 2016--76.2% (following 10-6 season/playoff loss); 2015--18.1% (6-10); 2014--2.7% (8-8); 2013--4.2% (8-8); 2012--29.8% (7-9); 2011--34.9% (6-10); 2010--3.8% (7-9); 2009--31.2% (7-9); 2008--96.9% (11-5/playoff loss).

