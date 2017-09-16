Does more time to get ready = readiness? Miami Dolphins are about to let us know

1. DOLPHINS: Finally, the Fins!: Thanks to Hurricane Irma and its after-effects the Dolphins' season opener Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers will be Miami's latest Game 1 since 1977. But will more time to get ready equal readiness? Or will more rest mean rust? Soon to know, because, ready or not, here come your Dolphins.
2. HURRICANES: Irma'd Canes set to resume season: With one game at Arkansas State canceled and another at Florida State postponed until Oct 7, UM will finally resume its season this coming Saturday at home vs. Toledo after practicing all week in Orlando. Irma, could you be any more [bleep]ing annoying!? Seriously.
3. MARLINS: Stanton rises above rotting Fish: Reeling Marlins had lost 15 of past 17 entering weekend “home” series displaced to Milwaukee. (Thanks again, Irma!) Remember good old days (late August) when there was playoff talk for a minute? Well at least Giancarlo Stanton chasing 60 homers is keeping Fish fans awake.
4. BASEBALL: Indians set mark for consecutive wins: Cleveland Indians fans haven't cheered a World Series champion since Lou Boudreau's 1948, but at least they have this. Their 22nd consecutive victory broke the MLB record of 21 set by the Chicago Cubs in 1935. Cavaliers, now this. Hope yet for the Browns? Naahh!
5. HEAT/PANTHERS: Basketball, hockey getting close: While we were busy tracking hurricanes and watching football (or not), the Panthers opened their NHL training camp and will play their first preseason game this Tuesday. And the Heat signed Josh Richardson to a contract extension and open training camp next week.
