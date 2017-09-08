A map on the wall at the National Hurricane Center on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7 2017, shows three current hurricanes on the map, Katia, Irma and Jose.
A map on the wall at the National Hurricane Center on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 7 2017, shows three current hurricanes on the map, Katia, Irma and Jose. Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com
Greg Cote

Hurricane Irma: The week that sports yielded to real life in South Florida

By Greg Cote

September 08, 2017 6:05 PM

1. IRMA: Massive hurricane messes with lives (and sports): Sports yields to real life in South Florida this weekend as we brace for onslaught of Category 5 hurricane. Games will seem important again soon enough. For now, may your loved ones stay safe and your property damage be minimal.

2. DOLPHINS: Fins season opener postponed: With the opener vs. Tampa Bay postponed until November, Dolphins players and coaches instead will be watching on TV as their new opening opponent, the L.A. Chargers, plays Monday night. Well, if they have electricity, that is.

3. HURRICANES: UM cancels game at Arkansas State: Though the game was 1,100 miles away, Irma caused Canes to cancel Saturday's road trip so players and coaches could remain home with family. Which means Florida State, in prime time, in Tallahassee, is now on deck.

4. TENNIS: U.S. Open wraps up in New York: Big story from parochial view? Four U.S. women in semifinals of a major tournament for first time since 1985. And that's with top-ranked Serena Williams home being a new mommy. Who else thinks Serena is so good she could win while nursing?

5. MARLINS: Stanton all that's left to watch: Miami carried 1-9 skid into this road trip, so let's cease with the playoff talk, please. Only reason to still pay attention? Giancarlo Stanton's majors-leading 53rd home run keeping his season pace at 62, which would be a non-PEDs-tainted record.

