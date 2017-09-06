New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Winslow Townson AP
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and quarterback Tom Brady during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. Winslow Townson AP

Greg Cote

With Miami off, next-best result for Dolfans is Patriots loss. Here’s why it could happen

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 06, 2017 8:15 PM

The Miami Dolphins have what is tantamount to a Week 1 bye thanks to the bad timing and mean spirit of Hurricane Irma, but the NFL plows forth, and there is still something for Dolfans to root for this week besides the safety of loved ones. That would be a loss by the New England Patriots -- which for many probably is the next-best thing to the safety of loved ones.

This is the 98th season for King Sport and (believe it or not) the 27th year in the Miami Herald for my weekly predictions, which roll out every Thursday online and Friday in print starting this week. For now, our pick for Thursday night's start of it all:

CHIEFS (0-0) at PATRIOTS (0-0)

Line: NE by 9.

Cote's pick: NE, 27-23.

TV: 8:30 p.m., NBC.

Patriots have won eight straight home openers and 12 of past 13 overall on Kickoff Weekend. Tom Brady, 40, will continue to defy Papi Time until there are contrary indications, and he's doubly difficult to defeat at home, where he is 101-17 all-time. But Chieftains played NE tough in last meeting, in 2105 playoffs, losing 27-20, and this too should be closer than the fat betting line, which disrespects how good KC is more than it flatters the defending champion Pats. Chiefs led all NFL defenses with 33 takeaways last year and have the playmakers to make Brady feel suddenly old. An outright upset here would not shock, but we'll hedge and make KC-plus-points the play. By the way, you will hear booing by Pats fans Thursday night. Why? NFL commish Roger Goodell, a villain, in Foxborough, will attend the game.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils! 8:14

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils!
Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience 5:06

Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience
Fans around the country say who they came to see at the All-Star game 1:22

Fans around the country say who they came to see at the All-Star game

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/