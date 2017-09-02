UM, Rosier were good in opener, but message is clear: Be better. Fast

More Videos 1:16 UM running back Mark Walton on the running games success in the victory over Bethune-Cookman Pause 2:15 Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman 8:14 Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils! 2:05 Mark Richt on Malik Rosier play in season opener 1:22 Butch Davis loses FIU debut at UCF 0:33 Hurricane Irma moving west 5:08 Adam Gase news conference after Dolphins-Vikings 1:34 Thousands of pacemakers recalled due to hacking concerns 5:45 Giancarlo Stanton talks about hitting his 50th home run 2:37 Don Mattingly discusses the Marlins' 10-9 win over the Phillies Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami Head Coach Mark Richt on the win over Bethune-Cookman Miami Hurricanes talks about the game after the University of Miami game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2017. Miami Hurricanes talks about the game after the University of Miami game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2017. Al Diaz The Miami Herald

Miami Hurricanes talks about the game after the University of Miami game against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, September 2, 2017. Al Diaz The Miami Herald