How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes? Vote in first Canesfan Satisfaction Meter poll

How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes? That is a question we’ll be asking, and inviting you to answer, following every UM football game this season, starting now, in the wake of Saturday's 41-13 season-opening victory over visiting Bethune-Cookman. Our Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls are your opportunity to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM football fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program's direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that means the poll will be open until 9 a.m. Monday. This is the ninth season for our CSM polls but the first time they have been online at MiamiHerald.com in addition to their original home in Greg Cote’s Random Evidence blog, where you may also vote.

Previous CSM year-by-year final season results, with approval percentages a combination of “very” and “somewhat” satisfied votes: 2016--97.2% (following 9-4 season); 2015--20.1% (8-5); 2014--2.7% (6-7); 2013--16.1% (9-4); 2012--80.9% (7-5); 2011--22.1% (6-6); 2010--4.2% (7-6); 2009--41.7% (9-4).