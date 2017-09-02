Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) rushes for a total of 103 yards against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017.
Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) rushes for a total of 103 yards against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) rushes for a total of 103 yards against Bethune-Cookman at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017. AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

Greg Cote

How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes? Vote in first Canesfan Satisfaction Meter poll

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

September 02, 2017 5:52 PM

How satisfied are you with the Hurricanes? That is a question we’ll be asking, and inviting you to answer, following every UM football game this season, starting now, in the wake of Saturday's 41-13 season-opening victory over visiting Bethune-Cookman. Our Canesfan Satisfaction Meter postgame polls are your opportunity to vote on your overall satisfaction with the team and season in a continuing weekly gauge of how UM football fans are feeling. Criteria for voting is your own, but I suggest you consider the most recent game's performance and caliber of opponent, the season as a whole, the program's direction and your overall degree of optimism -- all in the context of reasonable expectations. Results are certified official the morning after one full day of voting. In this case that means the poll will be open until 9 a.m. Monday. This is the ninth season for our CSM polls but the first time they have been online at MiamiHerald.com in addition to their original home in Greg Cote’s Random Evidence blog, where you may also vote.

Previous CSM year-by-year final season results, with approval percentages a combination of “very” and “somewhat” satisfied votes: 2016--97.2% (following 9-4 season); 2015--20.1% (8-5); 2014--2.7% (6-7); 2013--16.1% (9-4); 2012--80.9% (7-5); 2011--22.1% (6-6); 2010--4.2% (7-6); 2009--41.7% (9-4).

Related stories from Miami Herald

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils!

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils! 8:14

Greg Cote's Back in My Day - Pencils!
Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience 5:06

Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience
Fans around the country say who they came to see at the All-Star game 1:22

Fans around the country say who they came to see at the All-Star game

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/