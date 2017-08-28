Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh jokes with a teammate during Miami Dolphins OTAs at Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie.
Greg Cote

Three Miami Dolphins make NFL Top 100 list. The bad news? The Pats have seven

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

August 28, 2017 1:51 PM

Three Miami Dolphins and three former Hurricanes make ESPN’s newly released Top 100 players list for the 2017 NFL season.

Not too bad, right?

Now the bad news: The AFC East rival New England Patriots place a league-best seven players on the list, by by No. 1 overall Tom Brady.

The other division teams, the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, place one player each.

Dolphins in the Top 100: DT Ndmaukong Suh (26th); DE Cam Wake (78th) and WR Jarvis Landry (94th).

Patriots ranked: QB Brady (1st); TE Rob Gronkowski (11th); WR Brandin Cooks (45th); LB Dont’a Hightower (54th); FS Devin McCourty (55th); CB Malcolm Butler (56th) and CB Stephon Gilmore (69th).

Jets who made it: DE Leonard Williams (51st).

Bills on the list: RB LeSean McCoy (52nd).

Others with South Florida ties in Top 100: Chargers DE Joey Bosa (St. Thomas Aquinas grad) 27th; Giants DE Olivier Vernon (former Cane and Dolphin) 61st; Panthers TE Greg Olsen (former Cane) 71st; Jaguars DE Calais Campbell (former Cane) 86th and Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (ex-FIU) 88th.

