Dolphins' mixed signals, Hurricanes' debut lead new Hot Button Top 5

1. DOLPHINS
‘Dress rehearsal’ loss leaves mixed signals: What to discern from Thursday’s 38-31 Dolphins loss in Philly? Don’t worry about Miami’s Jay-Jay offense led by Cutler and Ajayi. But do worry about that defense, a lot, especially against the pass.
2. HURRICANES
Rosier, UM up as college football opens: Canes and new starting QB Malik Rosier host Bethune-Cookman this Saturday as Week 1 also marks debuts for FIU’s Butch Davis and FAU’s Lane Kiffin. Oh, almost forgot! And No. 3 FSU plays No. 1 Alabama.
3. MARLINS
Stanton surge lifts Fish into wild-card hunt: As Sunday wraps three-game mini-homestand vs. Padres, Miami has climbed onto periphery of playoff hunt, Giancarlo Stanton has 49 homers through Friday and is chasing 60 or more, and owner Jeffrey Loria is on way out. Somebody pinch me!
4. FIGHTING
Mayweather-McGregor tries to justify hype: The anticipation, the hype, the crowd in Vegas, the record setting pay-per-view audience. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor needed a heck of a show to meet expectations Saturday night. Did they deliver?
5. FELO RAMIREZ
R.I.P. to Marlins broadcasting legend: Tough fight for five-spot with Heat losing bid for Kyrie Irving and Little League World Series reaching championship game. But a sentimental nod instead Marlins broadcaster Felo Ramirez, a radio icon and the Spanish-language Vin Scully, who passed at 94.
