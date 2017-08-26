Miami Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) hands the ball off to Jay Ajayi (23) in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2017 in Philadelphia.
Greg Cote

Dolphins' mixed signals, Hurricanes' debut lead new Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

August 26, 2017 7:11 PM

Dolphins Eagles Football(5)
Miami Dolphins' Jay Cutler in a action during a preseason NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia.
Matt Rourke AP

1. DOLPHINS

‘Dress rehearsal’ loss leaves mixed signals: What to discern from Thursday’s 38-31 Dolphins loss in Philly? Don’t worry about Miami’s Jay-Jay offense led by Cutler and Ajayi. But do worry about that defense, a lot, especially against the pass.

29UMFOOTBALLMEDIADAY_CPJ
Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier performs drills during practice as University of Miami football team held its Miami Hurricanes Football Media Day for members of the press.
CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

2. HURRICANES

Rosier, UM up as college football opens: Canes and new starting QB Malik Rosier host Bethune-Cookman this Saturday as Week 1 also marks debuts for FIU’s Butch Davis and FAU’s Lane Kiffin. Oh, almost forgot! And No. 3 FSU plays No. 1 Alabama.

0259+Marlins+vs+San+Diego+Padres+082517
Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a home run and brings in second baseman Dee Gordon (9) to score in the first inning as the Marlins host the San Diego Padres at Marlins Park on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017.
AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

3. MARLINS

Stanton surge lifts Fish into wild-card hunt: As Sunday wraps three-game mini-homestand vs. Padres, Miami has climbed onto periphery of playoff hunt, Giancarlo Stanton has 49 homers through Friday and is chasing 60 or more, and owner Jeffrey Loria is on way out. Somebody pinch me!

839173908
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor face off during their official weigh-in at T-Mobile Arena on August 25, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Ethan Miller Getty Images

4. FIGHTING

Mayweather-McGregor tries to justify hype: The anticipation, the hype, the crowd in Vegas, the record setting pay-per-view audience. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor needed a heck of a show to meet expectations Saturday night. Did they deliver?

Rafael_Felo_Ramirez_A
Rafael "Felo" Ramrez, the Spanish "Voice of the Marlins," gets ready before the start of the game between the Miami Marlins against the Chicago Cubs at Marlins Park in Little Havana on Friday, June 24, 2016.
MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

5. FELO RAMIREZ

R.I.P. to Marlins broadcasting legend: Tough fight for five-spot with Heat losing bid for Kyrie Irving and Little League World Series reaching championship game. But a sentimental nod instead Marlins broadcaster Felo Ramirez, a radio icon and the Spanish-language Vin Scully, who passed at 94.

