Miami Marlins right fielder Giancarlo Stanton is congratulate by teammates after scoring a during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at Marlins Park on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 in Miami.
Greg Cote

Dolphins’ biggest test, Stanton’s surge, Mayweather-McGregor top week’s Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

August 19, 2017 4:53 PM

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler (6) throws in the ball in the first quarter as Ravens Brent Urban (96) rushes him as the Miami Dolphins play the Baltimore Ravens in their second preseason game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017.
CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

1. DOLPHINS: Fins any good? 'Dress rehearsal' may tell: Opening win, then lopsided loss. Who are these guys? Will they be any good with Jay Cutler? Best answer yet may come Thursday in Philly because Fake Game No. 3 is traditional “dress rehearsal” where starters play a lot. Will the real Dolphins please stand up?

Marlins president David Samson speaks to the media as spring training gets underway at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.
AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

2. MARLINS: Samson out, Stanton out of the park: It was reported that David Samson will be out as Marlins president once Jeffrey Loria's sale of club to Derek Jeter group is final. Meanwhile Giancarlo Stanton – with MLB-leading 44 homers entering weekend, on pace for 60 – continues to make a so-so season matter.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., left, and Conor McGregor exchange words during a news conference at Barclays Center on Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New York.
Frank Franklin II AP

3. FIGHTING: Mayweather-McGregor: Ready, set, hype!: Unbeaten Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor will be in a Vegas ring this coming Saturday. Mayweather is heavily favored, but, with both disliked and such idiots in the buildup, can we fix this thing so they simultaneously knock each other out?

Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry performs drills during practice as University of Miami football team held its Miami Hurricanes Football Media Day for members of the press.
CARL JUSTE cjuste@miamiherald.com

4. HURRICANES: UM looks solid as opener nears, except...: Season opener vs. Bethune-Cookman looms in 13 days and Canes look like ACC contenders. Well, um, unless that is you're at all concerned about the minor matter of an unproven starting quarterback operating behind what seems a shaky offensive line.

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson (0) walks with Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) after their game at AmericanAirlines Arena on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016
AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

5. HEAT: Hey, it’s more Dwyane Wade speculation!: It was reported a Wade-Heat reunion may yet happen, based on a Chicago writer writing that Wade “is expected to reach a buyout agreement at some point in the next few months.” Please wake me when what might or might not happen way down the road actually happens.

