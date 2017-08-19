Dolphins’ biggest test, Stanton’s surge, Mayweather-McGregor top week’s Hot Button Top 5

1. DOLPHINS: Fins any good? 'Dress rehearsal' may tell: Opening win, then lopsided loss. Who are these guys? Will they be any good with Jay Cutler? Best answer yet may come Thursday in Philly because Fake Game No. 3 is traditional “dress rehearsal” where starters play a lot. Will the real Dolphins please stand up?
2. MARLINS: Samson out, Stanton out of the park: It was reported that David Samson will be out as Marlins president once Jeffrey Loria's sale of club to Derek Jeter group is final. Meanwhile Giancarlo Stanton – with MLB-leading 44 homers entering weekend, on pace for 60 – continues to make a so-so season matter.
3. FIGHTING: Mayweather-McGregor: Ready, set, hype!: Unbeaten Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor will be in a Vegas ring this coming Saturday. Mayweather is heavily favored, but, with both disliked and such idiots in the buildup, can we fix this thing so they simultaneously knock each other out?
4. HURRICANES: UM looks solid as opener nears, except...: Season opener vs. Bethune-Cookman looms in 13 days and Canes look like ACC contenders. Well, um, unless that is you're at all concerned about the minor matter of an unproven starting quarterback operating behind what seems a shaky offensive line.
5. HEAT: Hey, it’s more Dwyane Wade speculation!: It was reported a Wade-Heat reunion may yet happen, based on a Chicago writer writing that Wade “is expected to reach a buyout agreement at some point in the next few months.” Please wake me when what might or might not happen way down the road actually happens.
Comments