One Dolphins player stands out and one position is notably absent in fantasy rankings

Miami Dolphins and NFL fans know what time it is. The arrival of football season means the onset of fantasy drafts, when fans become team owners scrutinizing and analyzing player rankings to form the best roster.
Here is how Dolphins players are stacking up. These four — and maybe only these four — should be on your radar:
Running back Jay Ajayi is clearly Miami’s projected fantasy star, rated 18th overall in ESPN’s latest composite Top 200 list for a standard PPR, (point per reception league) generally equivalent to a second-round grade.
Receiver Jarvis Landry is 36th overall and fellow receivers DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills are ranked 105th and 148th, respectively.
Notably, no Dolphins quarterback makes the list.
A separate ESPN 10-team, 16-round mock fantasy draft had Ajayi going in the second round/16th overall. Landry was a sixth-round pick/51st overall, Parker went in the ninth round/85th overall and Stills was a 12th-round pick/116th overall.
In a CBS Sports 12-team, 16-round fantasy draft, Ajayi went in second round/19th, Landry third round/34th, Parker seventh round/84th and Stills 15th round/174th. No Dolphins QB there, either.
