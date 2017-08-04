Fans weighed in on Dolphins, Hurricanes’ quarterback quandaries. Here are the answers.

For very different reasons a quarterback quandary confronts the Miami Dolphins and Hurricanes as both prepare for their coming football seasons.

The Dolphins, with another knee injury sidelining starter Ryan Tannehill indefinitely, suddenly must decide whether to stick with backup Matt Moore or bring in an available veteran such as Jay Cutler or Colin Kaepernick.

The Hurricanes, with Brad Kaaya departed for the NFL, are having an open competition in fall practice to see who’ll replace him.

In our Random Evidence blog we offered twin polls on both teams’ QB issues inviting fans to offer their solutions for both teams. The polls are not scientific, just for fun, but drew more than 1,000 votes. And here are your verdicts:

Kaepernick for Dolphins: The controversial former 49ers starter was the choice of 54.0 percent when asked, “If Tannehill is out injured, who would you prefer to be the Dolphins’ starting QB to begin the 2017 season?“ (I agree on Kaepernick as stated in my latest column). Moore had the support of 26.0 percent and Cutler had 15.9%. The poll’s fourth option, Robert Griffin III, attracted only 4.1% of the votes.

Perry for Hurricanes: With UM, true freshman N’Kosi Perry was the choice of 54.7 percent when asked, “Which quarterback do you predict will emerge as the Hurricanes’ starter this season?” Malik Rosier also had sizable support, with 32.5%. Evan Shirreffs drew only 6.7%, while the remaining 6.1% voted for “someone else.”