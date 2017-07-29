Barca-Real, Dolphins, Canes, Marlins, Miami FC crash this week’s Hot Button Top 5

1. SOCCER: Barcelona-Real Madrid caps huge soccer week in Miami: El Clasico filled Hard Rock Stadium Saturday night as futbol titans and mega-rivals Barca and Real lit it up in their first-ever U.S. meeting. The big question entering the match? Forget “Where's Waldo?” Where's Ronaldo!?
2. DOLPHINS: Buoyant Fins aiming high as training camp unfurls: ESPN ranking of NFL “offensive arsenals” this week listed Dolphins a lofty No. 3 overall. Mediocre to-good is easy; now the pressure is building on the Fins to go good-to-great. How will they handle it? We find out together.
3. HURRICANES: QB battle center-stage as UM opens camp: Fall practice opens Tuesday for Mark Rich Year II. Hopes are high but much depends on open quarterback spot. Malik Rosier? Evan Shirreffs? Maybe true freshman N'Kosi Perry? Whomever wins, inexperience will lead UM offense.
4. MARLINS: Sale talks stalling, but trade talks aren't: Monday is MLB trade deadline as Fish continue six-game road trip. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Loria's sale of the club continues to not get done. Dear Jeff: You wanted what you wanted, now the market has responded. Wanna sell? Lower the price!
5. MIAMI FC: NASL club hosts U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal: With a Heat trade for Kyrie Irving looking less and less likely, the HB 5-spot goes to Miami FC as it hosts Cincinnat Wednesday at FIU for a spot in the U.S. Open Cup semifinals. Following Barca-Real, call this El Pequeno Clasico.
Comments