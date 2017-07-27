His world takeover continues as Jarvis Landry wins Miami Dolphins biggest star poll

The Miami Herald invited readers of our Random Evidence blog to vote in an online poll that asked who is the Miami Dolphins’ biggest current star. It wasn’t scientific, just fun, but after two days and hundreds of votes, here was your biggest star vote from among five logical candidates included on the ballot, with my brief commentary:
1. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry / 30.93%: Consecutive Pro Bowls as an offensive playmaker and 288 catches in three seasons will win you attention, and fans. Landry also is out front about embracing stardom. He has his own website, his own clothing line emphasizing his nickname, Juice. Oh, and he recently introduced a new touchhdown dance move on ESPN.
2. Defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh /22.88%: The behemoth run-stopper probably is the Fins' biggest star from a national vantage, and obviously big with Dolfans, too. But it's tough for a defensive player, particularly one doing the dirty work, to be seen as a bigger star than a uber-productive “glamour position” guy.
3. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill / 14.83%: In many or most instances an entrenched starting QB might have a leg up in a poll such as this, but Tannehill finishing a distant third only mirrors the continuing mixed or incomplete grades on him with many fans. He's liked, but still a ways from “beloved” status. (And he was fifth in voting until a late bump).
4. Running back Jay Ajayi / 14.41%: Ajayi's 1,272 yards in a breakout season made him an instant and fast-rising star. His aggressive, quick-hit running style wins admirers, and the charisma needle moves a bit, too. He has a flamboyance about him, and that British accent doesn't hurt.
5. Defensive end Cameron Wake / 13.98%: His long tenure in Miami and being second all time in Dolphins sacks make Wake perhaps the team's most respected active player. Coming back from career-threatening Achilles surgery and still going strong at 35 gooses the admiration factor.
Math whizzes might be noting these five totals don’t quite add up to 100 percent. That’s because 2.97% voted for “somebody else.”
