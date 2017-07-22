Barcelona-Real Madrid, Dolphins camp & O.J.’s parole lead an eclectic Hot Button Top 5

1. SOCCER: El Clasico Miami headlines huge week: International Champions Cup rocks Hard Rock Stadium with Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and then headliner Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on Saturday. We just hosted the MLB All-Star Game. Worldwide, El Clasico is bigger.
2. DOLPHINS: Fins open full training camp Wednesday: After Dolphins rookies reported last week, the full squad opens training camp in Davie in three days. Team has high hopes of making playoffs again, but Vegas' low expectations (7.5 wins) beg to differ. Somebody's wrong, but who?
3. MARLINS: Fish on road as trade deadine looms: Marlins follow lousy 1-5 home stand with six-game road trip as sale talks continue and July 31 trade deadline nears. Fish already have dealt Adeiny Hechavarria and David Phelps for prospects. No fire sale (we hope), but more deals coming.
4. O.J. SIMPSON: Notorious ex-NFL star wins parole: His parole means O.J. will be out of prison in October after serving nine years for armed robbery. Of course most people continue to think he got away with double murder in the '90s, a belief from which he remains ineligible for parole.
5. GOLF: British Open wraps up in England: Canes were picked to win ACC Coastal, Wade-returning-to-Heat rumors heated up and Tour de France is ending, but our 5-spot goes to golf's oldest major as it ends Sunday. The first British Open was in 1860. I recall it being windy that day.
