Paris Saint-Germaine's Dani Alves recovers a ball at PSG's practice at Barry University on Sunday, July 16, 2017.
Paris Saint-Germaine's Dani Alves recovers a ball at PSG's practice at Barry University on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Bryan Cereijo BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com
Paris Saint-Germaine's Dani Alves recovers a ball at PSG's practice at Barry University on Sunday, July 16, 2017. Bryan Cereijo BCereijo@MiamiHerald.com

Greg Cote

July 22, 2017 6:01 PM

Barcelona-Real Madrid, Dolphins camp & O.J.’s parole lead an eclectic Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

El Casico 2
Cristiano Ronaldo, left, will face off against Lionel Messi during El Clasico on Saturday.
Ronaldo photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images; Messi photo by Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

1. SOCCER: El Clasico Miami headlines huge week: International Champions Cup rocks Hard Rock Stadium with Juventus vs. Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday and then headliner Barcelona vs. Real Madrid on Saturday. We just hosted the MLB All-Star Game. Worldwide, El Clasico is bigger.

0315+DOLPHINS+MINI+CAMP+061417
Miami Dolphins players do drills during on Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
AL DIAZ adiaz@miamiherald.com

2. DOLPHINS: Fins open full training camp Wednesday: After Dolphins rookies reported last week, the full squad opens training camp in Davie in three days. Team has high hopes of making playoffs again, but Vegas' low expectations (7.5 wins) beg to differ. Somebody's wrong, but who?

905Marlins21+SPT+PPP
Miami Marlins' reliever David Phelps throws to first base in this Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2016, file photo.
Pedro Portal pportal@miamiherald.com

3. MARLINS: Fish on road as trade deadine looms: Marlins follow lousy 1-5 home stand with six-game road trip as sale talks continue and July 31 trade deadline nears. Fish already have dealt Adeiny Hechavarria and David Phelps for prospects. No fire sale (we hope), but more deals coming.

OJ Simpson Parole
Former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev., on Thursday, July 20, 2017.
Jason Bean The Reno Gazette-Journal

4. O.J. SIMPSON: Notorious ex-NFL star wins parole: His parole means O.J. will be out of prison in October after serving nine years for armed robbery. Of course most people continue to think he got away with double murder in the '90s, a belief from which he remains ineligible for parole.

APTOPIX British Open Golf
Jordan Spieth of the United States plays out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the British Open Golf Championship, at Royal Birkdale, Southport, England, Saturday July 22, 2017.
Peter Morrison AP

5. GOLF: British Open wraps up in England: Canes were picked to win ACC Coastal, Wade-returning-to-Heat rumors heated up and Tour de France is ending, but our 5-spot goes to golf's oldest major as it ends Sunday. The first British Open was in 1860. I recall it being windy that day.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience

Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience 5:06

Giancarlo Stanton speaks about All-Star experience
Fans around the country say who they came to see at the All-Star game 1:22

Fans around the country say who they came to see at the All-Star game
A giant U.S. flag is unrolled at the All-Star game 0:20

A giant U.S. flag is unrolled at the All-Star game

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/