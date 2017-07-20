Say it ain’t so, Florida! Dolphins fans won’t like who has state’s top-selling NFL jersey

As Dolphins rookies report for work today and full training camp opens next week, we bring you shocking news, Miami. OK, maybe not that shocking.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady -- scourge of South Florida, the man most responsible for keeping a thumb on the Dolphins and on Dolfans' dreams -- has the No. 1 selling-NFL jersey in the state of Florida, according to most recent sales at nflshop.com. Brady’s is the top-selling jersey in 17 states, but who would have believed one would be F-L-A, a state with three NFL teams.

Nationwide, the top five-selling jerseys sold by nflshop.com are those of Marshawn Lynch, Brady, Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott and Deshaun Watson.The latest top five at Dick's Sporting Goods are Brady, James Conner, Elliott, Prescott and Carson Wentz. (Conner is the Steelers rookie running back and cancer survivor; he ranks 11th on the NFL's sales list).

How to explain Brady winning the state of Florida? 1) He is such a national star, at a glamour position, for a great team, that he surely moves jerseys in every state. 2) There isn't a ton of competing starpower from state players, Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In Dick's national top 50 in sales, Dolphin Jarvis Landry ranks 25th and QB Ryan Tannehill is 33rd, while the Jags' Leonard Fournette is 45th and the Bucs' Jameis Winston is 50th.

That suggests Landry is most likely to unseat Brady as state king. Another big season and we’ll also start to see Fins running back Jay Ajayi turning up on some of these lists.

Visit MiamiHerald.com’s Greg Cote homepage and his Random Evidence blog.