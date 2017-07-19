Ed Reed, right, and Ray Lewis are the top two Miami players selected -- Dolphins or Hurricanes -- in a new All-Time NFL Draft.
Ed Reed, right, and Ray Lewis are the top two Miami players selected -- Dolphins or Hurricanes -- in a new All-Time NFL Draft. Al Diaz Miami Herald File

Greg Cote

July 19, 2017 10:52 AM

12 former Dolphins and 10 ex-Hurricanes are selected in historic All-Time NFL Draft

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

This was a neat idea that Peter King’s Monday Morning Quarterback website rolled out just as NFL training camps are about to open. An ambitious idea, too: an All-Time NFL Draft in which 12 football experts draft the 300 players in 25 12-player rounds, with one more round to draft head coaches.

There was at least one bizarre, ridiculous, indefensible pick: Punter Ray Guy was the fourth overall selection (!) by one of the would-be general managers, former quarterback Dan Fouts. But otherwise the draft seems legit. Linebacker Lawrence Taylor was first overall, and Patriots QB Tom Brady was ninth. Now, let's localize:

Former Dolphins drafted, including short-time Fins, in order -- LB Junior Seau (4th round, 43rd overall); WR Paul Warfield (5-49); C Dwight Stephenson (5-53); G Larry Little (7-76); QB Dan Marino (10-115); C Jim Langer (15-172); RB Cookie Gilchrist (18-211); RB Larry Csonka (21-241); P Reggie Roby (21-250); WR Cris Carter (22-262); G Bob Kuechenberg (23-273); and DE Jason Taylor (25-294). Our take: Surprised Marino was only the 11th QB taken. Also not a lot of love shown for Csonka or Taylor, who barely snuck in. And even less love for the Fins' two Hall of Famers not drafted here at all, Nick Buoniconti and Bob Griese. Also thought current Dolphin Ndamukong Suh might have snuck in, but no. Oh, and Don Shula was only the sixth coach selected.

Former Hurricanes drafted. in order: S Ed Reed (3rd round, 29th overall); LB Ray Lewis (3-36); LB Ted Hendricks (5-50); DT Cortez Kennedy (6-70); C Jim Otto (7-80); DT Warren Sapp (14-157); DT Jerome Brown (14-167); Returner Devin Hester (15-173); WR Michael Irvin (23-267); TE Greg Olsen (24-282). Our take: What jumps out is that six of the top seven Canes taken are on the defensive side, all but Otto. No surprise Reed/Lewis were 1-2, and good to see the love for pre-glory days Canes Hendricks and Otto. The only UM’er in the Pro Football Hall of Fame not drafted here: Jim Kelly.

Other guys drafted who are from South Florida but not ex-Dolphins or Canes included Miami-born and South Miami High LB Derrick Thomas (4-42) and Fort Lauderdale-born and Dillard High WR Isaac Bruce (25-299).

Visit MiamiHerald.com’s Greg Cote homepage and his Random Evidence blog.

