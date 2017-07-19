ACC Coastal division players received only three of 167 votes cast for conference player of the year. UM’s Shaquille Quarterman got one of them.
Greg Cote

July 19, 2017 10:08 AM

Good news (but also bad) for Miami Hurricanes football in that ACC preseason poll

By Greg Cote

A classic good news/bad news scenerio arose for Miami Hurricanes football at the recent Atlantic Coast Conference Kickoff at which media members cast their annual predictions.

The good news? UM is predicted to win the ACC Coastal Division. The bad news? Based on voting the Coastal is to the ACC what the Eastern Conference is to the NBA. Weeeaaak! That perception is verified in the overall vote for predicted ACC champion. Of 167 votes, 160 (or 95.8 percent) predicted the champ would come from the loaded Atlantic Division, where Canes-nemesis Florida State and defending national champion Clemson rule, and where Louisville (with the returning Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback) also is seen as better than UM.

The Canes got only three votes (1.8%) to be conference champs. Bottom line? Miami should be good enough to get past Virginia Tech in the Coastal, but a tsunami awaits in the Atlantic. The disparity also is reflected in preseason voting for ACC player of the year. Of 167 votes, 164 (or 98.2%) went to players from the Atlantic. The three lonely votes for Coastal players included one each for Canes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman and wide receiver Ahmmon Richards.

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
