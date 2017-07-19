Ouch! Miami Marlins suffer shutout in new analysis of MLB minor-league talent

This is the hidden challenge the Miami Marlins’ next owner will inherit. It is why the Marlins traded shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria to Tampa Bay for two prospects last month, and why fans should expect more such deals (though likely not another fire sale) before the July 31 MLB trade deadline.
Miami suffers a complete franchise shutout in respected Baseball America's new 2017 midseason ranking of the Top 100 minor-league prospects, which includes players recently drafted. Zero. Nada. Nil. As in, the cupboard is bare.
To put the rarity of such a shutout in perspective, the Fish's four NL East rivals combine to place 21 players on the list: Nine Atlanta Braves (ranked 10th overall, 23rd, 25th, 33rd, 41st, 42nd, 55th, 72nd and 76th); seven Philadelphia Phillies (ranked 46th, 47th, 52nd, 69th, 81st, 92nd and 98th); three Washington Nationals (ranked 8th, 70th and 95th); and two New York Mets (ranked 4th and 50th).
The Marlins last hit big with a No. 1 draft pick back-to-back with Christian Yelich in 2010 and Jose Fernandez in 2011. Last month’s 2017 top pick was Trevor Rogers, a lefthanded high-school pitcher from New Mexico.
