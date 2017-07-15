Opening ceremonies of the MLB baseball All-Star game on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.
Greg Cote

July 15, 2017 6:12 PM

Mas or no mas? Marlins sale, Venus, Ronaldo, football make week’s Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

Miami Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria, center, and his wife July, chat with Cuban-American billionaire Jorge Mas, one of the bidders to buy the Miami Marlins talk during the All-Star game on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, at Marlins Park in Miami.


1. MARLINS: Fish back to work as sale advances: Marlins in midst of six games at home following All-Star Week here, amid usual speculation nearing July 31 trade deadline. Meanwhile talks to sell team find Miami billionaire Jorge Mas the apparent new frontrunner. As for Jeffrey Loria? “No mas!”

Britain Wimbledon Tennis (3)
Venus Williams of the United States looks down after loosing a point against Spain's Garbine Muguruza during their Women's Singles final match on day twelve at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Saturday, July 15, 2017.


2. WIMBLEDON: Venus loses in final, Federer on deck: Venus Williams, in her first Wimbledon final since 2009, lost to Garbine Muguruza to miss becoming the oldest woman ever to win a major singles title. Sunday, Roger Federer, turning 36 in August, goes for a record eighth Wimbledon crown.

RonaldoICC
Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to join Real Madrid for the July 29 El Clasico Miami match against Barcelona, after taking a summer break.


3. RONALDO: Real Madrid superstar still expected in Miami: A Real Madrid travel roster excluded superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, spawning reports he'd not play vs. Barcelona July 29 in El Clasico Miami. Exhale. Relax. Local officials says they do expect him here to face rival Lionel Messi.

021+Dolphins+minicamp+DS
Miami Dolphins running back Damien Williams signs autographs to Miami Carol City Senior High School students after the NFL football minicamp, Thursday, June 15, 2017, at the team's training facility in Davie.


4. DOLPHINS: Fins training camp gets early start this week: Are you (almost) ready for some football? Dolphins rookies report to training camp Thursday, with full team due July 26. Meanwhile Forbes said Fins are worth $2.38 billion, world's 25th most valuable team. Chant: “We're No. 25!”

ACC Media Day Football
Miami head coach Mark Richt speaks to the media during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college football media day in Charlotte, N.C., Friday, July 14, 2017.


5. HURRICANES: Annual ACC Kickoff lifts lid on season: Heat kiddie corps wrapped up summer league Saturday, but our 5-spot goes to ACC Kickoff & Media Days in Charlotte – ceremonial start to UM football. Mark Richt expressed optimism. Um, like every other coach in America does in July.

