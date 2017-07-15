Mas or no mas? Marlins sale, Venus, Ronaldo, football make week’s Hot Button Top 5

1. MARLINS: Fish back to work as sale advances: Marlins in midst of six games at home following All-Star Week here, amid usual speculation nearing July 31 trade deadline. Meanwhile talks to sell team find Miami billionaire Jorge Mas the apparent new frontrunner. As for Jeffrey Loria? “No mas!”
2. WIMBLEDON: Venus loses in final, Federer on deck: Venus Williams, in her first Wimbledon final since 2009, lost to Garbine Muguruza to miss becoming the oldest woman ever to win a major singles title. Sunday, Roger Federer, turning 36 in August, goes for a record eighth Wimbledon crown.
3. RONALDO: Real Madrid superstar still expected in Miami: A Real Madrid travel roster excluded superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, spawning reports he'd not play vs. Barcelona July 29 in El Clasico Miami. Exhale. Relax. Local officials says they do expect him here to face rival Lionel Messi.
4. DOLPHINS: Fins training camp gets early start this week: Are you (almost) ready for some football? Dolphins rookies report to training camp Thursday, with full team due July 26. Meanwhile Forbes said Fins are worth $2.38 billion, world's 25th most valuable team. Chant: “We're No. 25!”
5. HURRICANES: Annual ACC Kickoff lifts lid on season: Heat kiddie corps wrapped up summer league Saturday, but our 5-spot goes to ACC Kickoff & Media Days in Charlotte – ceremonial start to UM football. Mark Richt expressed optimism. Um, like every other coach in America does in July.
