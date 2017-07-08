Baseball! Miami hosting All-Star Game, Home Run Derby dominates Hot Button Top 5

1. MLB: Finally! Miami hosts All-Star Game: Seventeen years later – Miami had the 2000 game only to have it taken away – Monday's Home Run Derby and Tuesday's All-Star Game come to Marlins Park. Should be two nights of non-stop cheering, unless they inadvertently introduce Jeffrey Loria.
2. HEAT: Team scrambles to recover from Hayward loss: Miami suffered big free-agent loss with Gordon Hayward choosing Boston, but countered by getting Celtics' Kelly Olynyk and re-signing both Dion Waiters and James Johnson. Pat Riley was on the canvas, but the Godfather got up.
3. MARLINS: Fish ride 10-game road trip into break: Marlins complete long road trip Sunday in San Francisco to close season's first half before heading home to host All-Star Game. After the break, with playoff contention a longshot, we'll settle for completion of sale of the team, thank you.
4. SOCCER: Miami FC hosts big U.S. Open Cup match: OK, it isn't Barcelona-Real Madrid. But NASL club Miami FC hosts USL team Cincinnati this Wednesday night at FIU in the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open Cup tournament. Event is in its 104th year. Um, it's kind of a big deal.
5. WIMBLEDON: Fortnight in London reaches midway point: An American man last won Wimbledon in 2000 (Pete Sampras), and a U.S. woman not a Williams sister hasn't won since 1999 (Lindsay Davenport). With Serena out on maternity leave, anybody betting that's about to change?
Comments