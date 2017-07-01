Heat hot for Hayward, MLB all-stars, Cats & Jagr, Wimbledon star in new Hot Button Top 5

1. HEAT/NBA: Free agency underway as Miami, Riley chase Hayward: No LeBron- or Durant-sized whales are changing teams this summer, so Heat has Gordon Hayward as its priority target. But Celtics want him, too, so Pat Riley will have to out-duel nemesis-rival Danny Ainge to get him.

2. MLB: Selection Sunday for Miami ASG: Baseball on Sunday will reveal its NL and AL starters and full rosters for next week's All-Star Game at Marlins Park, and two Fish should make it. Marcell Ozuna seems a likely fan-vote starter. And call the Snub Police if Giancarlo Stanton isn't a reserve.

3. MARLINS: Fish on 10-game road trip prior to break: After a mediocre 5-5 homestand, Miami is now on a 10-game road trip that will bring the season to the All-Star Break here. Meanwhile, looming ever closer: Jeffrey Loria's long-awaited and now imminent sale of the team to … somebody.

4. PANTHERS/NHL: Free agency is on; will Cats lose Jagr?: Doesn't get NBA attention, but hockey free agency also began Saturday. Florida Panthers should target goal-scoring help. But the bigger storyline: Will the Cats lose the most notable of their own free agents, ageless Jaromir Jagr?

5. WIMBLEDON: Williams sisters in news as fortnight begins: Bad week for Serena and Venus. Serena, out on maternity leave, found herself embroiled in the McEnroe controversy. Worse: Venus, who's playing Wimbledon, is being sued for allegedly causing an auto-accident death.