Miami Heat's president Pat Riley and coach Erik Spoelstra introduce the team's first-round draft pick Bam Adebayo to the media Friday, June 23, 2017, at the AmericanAirlines Arena in Miami. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com
Greg Cote

June 24, 2017 4:53 PM

Heat go Bam to lead week’s Hot Button Top 5, followed by Fish, Cats and Tiger

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

1. HEAT: Miami nabs Kentucky's Adebayo in NBA Draft: Most of the mock drafts and media experts are saying it was a “reach” for the Heat to take power-forward Bam Adebayo with the 14th pick. The combined resume' heft and expertise of John Calipari and Pat Riley politely disagree. Um, it seems pretty clear where the benefit of doubt should be going.

2. MARLINS: Fish continue big 10-game homestand: Miami's 10-game homestand moves from Cubs after Sunday to three vs. Mets starting Tuesday, then it's 10 straight on the road before the season breaks for All-Star Game Week at Marlins Park. Fish have been a credible team the past five weeks or so. Unfortunately those first six weeks happened, too.

3. PANTHERS: Ouch. Cats let top scorer get away: Florida inexplicably let top scorer Jonathan Marchessault (30 goals last season) go to Las Vegas in NHL expansion draft, then traded Reilly Smith (40 goals past two years) in salary dump. This by a team that finished 23rd in offense. NHL Draft and then free agency better bring some goals, GM Dale Tallon.

4. TIGER WOODS: “Professional help” latest chapter in saga: Following his recent DUI arrest the once-dominant Eldrick, winner of 14 majors but none since 2008, announced he would seek “professional help,” which was broadly presumed to mean rehab for a pill addiction. I believe Woods officially now has more career controversies than major wins.

5. BIG3 BASKETBALL: Summer pro league debuts: Invented by the rapper Ice Cube, BIG 3 is 3-on-3, half-court league that debuts Sunday in Brooklyn, featuring ex-NBA stars such as Allen Iverson, Mike Bibby, Chauncey Billups and Jermaine O'Neal, with coaches including Julius Erving and Ricky Barry. I'd call it “Has-Beens On Parade,” but that’d be mean.

