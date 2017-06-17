Heat draft, Marlins, Panthers, U.S. Open & Dolphins make week’s Hot Button Top 5

1. HEAT: NBA Draft on deck, but who can catch Warriors?: Heat select 14th overall in this coming Thursday's NBA Draft, team's third-highest pick since Dwyane Wade in 2003, and the free agency period soon follows. Miami and 28 other teams enter the summer all trying to figure out the same thing: How to close the gap with Golden State?
2. MARLINS: Best homestand of season begins Monday: With Miami hosting All-Star Game in only three weeks, Marlins open their sexiest homestand of the season starting Monday vs. the NL East power Nationals, the reigning champion Cubs, then the rival Mets. Fish have been 10-2 at Marlins Park since that nightmarish 1-8 homestand in May.
3. PANTHERS: Cats hire coach; Ovechkin on radar?: Florida hired Bob Boughner as a first-time NHL head coach amid rumors team may be among suitors for Washington scoring star Alex Ovechkin, who seems at crossroads with Capitals. Ovechkin, a seven-time 50-goal guy, would give Cats their most dynamic scorer since Pavel Bure in 1999-01.
4. GOLF: U.S. Open wraps up Sunday: The 117th edition of the season's second major got off to a weird start in Erin, Wisc., with defending champ Dustin Johnson opening with a rocky 75, and a malfunctioning advertsing blimp crashing near the course. Let's see who will best avoid calamity on Sunday and reign as the new U.S. Open champion.
5. DOLPHINS: Fins end offseason work: A three-day minicamp wrapped up offseason work, and Dolphins won't assemble again until the late-July start of training camp. Miami players, coaches and fans all seem optimistic for another playoff year, but the Las Vegas over/under on Fins wins is only 7 ½. Hmm. Somebody's wrong here. But who?
