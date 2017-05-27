From left: Mike Aviles, Dee Gordon, J.T. Riddle and Tyler Moore react as Jarlin Garcia throws warm-up pitches in the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins’ game against the Houston Astros at Marlins Park in Miami on May 16, 2017.
From left: Mike Aviles, Dee Gordon, J.T. Riddle and Tyler Moore react as Jarlin Garcia throws warm-up pitches in the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins’ game against the Houston Astros at Marlins Park in Miami on May 16, 2017. Pedro Portal pportal@elnuevoherald.com
From left: Mike Aviles, Dee Gordon, J.T. Riddle and Tyler Moore react as Jarlin Garcia throws warm-up pitches in the sixth inning of the Miami Marlins’ game against the Houston Astros at Marlins Park in Miami on May 16, 2017. Pedro Portal pportal@elnuevoherald.com

Greg Cote

May 27, 2017 6:35 PM

NBA Finals trilogy, Marlins homestand, Canes baseball saving its streak top Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

gcote@miamiherald.com

1. NBA: Finally, it's on! The inevitable Warriors-Cavs Finals begins: It's the Golden State-Cleveland trilogy, LeBron-Steph III, and the rubber-match series begins Thursday night. Now all it has to be is the greatest Finals ever ending in a triple-overtime Game 7 to live up to expectations.

2. MARLINS: Can long homestand help fading Fish save season?: Miami hopes current 10-game homestand, longest of the year, will help the Marlins start to turn around a sinking season. Then again, Fish thought that last time, too, just before the previous homestand in which they went 1-8.

3. UM BASEBALL: Canes do enough in ACCs for NCAA bid: UM went 2-0 to reach Saturday's ACC Tournament semifinal vs. Duke. That should be enough to earn an NCAA bid for 45th consecutive year. Perspective: UM's last time not in the NCAAs predated the Dolphins' Perfect Season.

4. DOLPHINS: Another round of OTAs on deck: The next of the Fins' offseason “organized team activity” days are this Tuesday through Thursday. You know you're a real football fan if you care about your team's no-pads, limited-hitting practices 3 ½ months before the season starts.

5. NHL: It's Nashville and Pittsburgh for the Stanley Cup: Puck drops on Game 1 Monday. Tough choice for the 5 spot. Indy 500 is Sunday, French Open is starting, America's Cup sailing is underway and, locally, so is World OutGames Miami. Sorry, but all must curtsy to Lord Stanley!

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote 3:55

Mock and Roll - NFL Draft Time with Greg Cote
Miami Marlins rookie shortstop J.T. Riddle talks about his big day Sunday. 2:54

Miami Marlins rookie shortstop J.T. Riddle talks about his big day Sunday.
Second day of Air and Sea show in hot Miami Beach 2:02

Second day of Air and Sea show in hot Miami Beach

View More Video

About Greg Cote

Greg Cote

@gregcote

Greg Cote has been a Miami Herald sports columnist since 1995 and also writes the Random Evidence blog and NFL predictions along with his notorious sidekick the Upset Bird. He has covered Hurricanes football (1984-88), the Dolphins (1990-91) and major events including Super Bowls, NBA Finals, World Series, Stanley Cup, Olympics and World Cup.
Read Greg Cote's Random Evidence blog at http://blogs.herald.com/random_evidence/

Sports Videos