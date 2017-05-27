NBA Finals trilogy, Marlins homestand, Canes baseball saving its streak top Hot Button Top 5

1. NBA: Finally, it's on! The inevitable Warriors-Cavs Finals begins: It's the Golden State-Cleveland trilogy, LeBron-Steph III, and the rubber-match series begins Thursday night. Now all it has to be is the greatest Finals ever ending in a triple-overtime Game 7 to live up to expectations.
2. MARLINS: Can long homestand help fading Fish save season?: Miami hopes current 10-game homestand, longest of the year, will help the Marlins start to turn around a sinking season. Then again, Fish thought that last time, too, just before the previous homestand in which they went 1-8.
3. UM BASEBALL: Canes do enough in ACCs for NCAA bid: UM went 2-0 to reach Saturday's ACC Tournament semifinal vs. Duke. That should be enough to earn an NCAA bid for 45th consecutive year. Perspective: UM's last time not in the NCAAs predated the Dolphins' Perfect Season.
4. DOLPHINS: Another round of OTAs on deck: The next of the Fins' offseason “organized team activity” days are this Tuesday through Thursday. You know you're a real football fan if you care about your team's no-pads, limited-hitting practices 3 ½ months before the season starts.
5. NHL: It's Nashville and Pittsburgh for the Stanley Cup: Puck drops on Game 1 Monday. Tough choice for the 5 spot. Indy 500 is Sunday, French Open is starting, America's Cup sailing is underway and, locally, so is World OutGames Miami. Sorry, but all must curtsy to Lord Stanley!
