If you had to choose: Who’ll win more football games in 2017, Dolphins or Hurricanes?

The answer is easy as some football seasons approach. It isn't this year. It is debatable. There are good arguments on either side:
Which team is likelier to win more football games in 2017, the Miami Dolphins or UM Hurricanes?
Both teams are on the upswing under second-year head coaches Adam Gase and Mark Richt. The Dolphins were 10-6 last season and made the playoffs for the first time in eight years, while UM finished 9-4 after winning its first bowl game in 10 years.
But can either improve on 2016? There are some doubts, based on Las Vegas betting odds that reflect public perception. The Canes, post-Brad Kaaya, have uncertainty at quarterback, one reason for an over/under of 8 1/2 wins. And the Dolphins' betting over/under opened at a surprisingly low 7 1/2 wins.
What if you could place your bet on either team to win more games in ‘17 but had to choose. Dolphins? Or Canes?
