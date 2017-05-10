How 8 ‘ifs’ play out will tell who’s right in wide dichotomy of opinion on Miami Dolphins

1:18 Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen speaks to the media about Ryan Tannehill's progress Pause

2:24 Defensive coordinator Matt Burke speaks to the media about linebackers

1:57 Miami Dolphins second-round pick Raekwon McMillan talks to the media

0:58 Wade on Riley: 'I have nothing to squash, I'm thankful for what we were able to build here'

1:08 Police looking for vehicle involved in Broward hit and run

4:21 Wild Kingdom: Python beats alligator in epic showdown

0:43 How to avoid getting bit by a poisonous snake in South Florida

3:05 Inmates shower their mothers with love and gratitude through poetry

1:35 Rookie wide receiver Isaiah Ford glad for opportunity with the Dolphins