A porn website is suing Chris Bosh, and rat poop is involved

What were the odds that former Miami Heat star Chris Bosh would be back in the news related to erotic videos and rat poop?
Bosh has not appeared in a game for the Heat since Feb 9, 2016 due to his blood-clot issues but he’s back in the headlines this week -- unfortunately.
Bosh is being sued by the owners of a porn company related to the rental of his palatial beach mansion in Pacific Palisades, Calif., according to a TMZ.com report this week. Brigham and Colette Field, owners of the erotic video website X-Art, filed suit in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleging that the 10,755-square foot Bosh abode they rented from him in December 2016 suffered from toxic mold, rat droppings, plumbing leaks and sketchy Internet access.
The suit contends the Fields “had to seek medical assistance for sickness and rashes.
”You might be wondering whether any porn actors were similarly beset as they went about plying their craft in the mansion. But wonder no more.
"That premises was not rented to film anything and was never used for filming of any kind by our clients, but instead as a personal residence," said David Williams, one of the attorneys representing the Fields, in an email to the Herald.
The Fields are seeking the return of a $92,000 security deposit and unspecified other damages from Bosh and his wife, Adrienne.
Bosh, 33, remains on the Heat roster but was inactive the entire 2016-17 season after missing large chunks of the previous two seasons related to blood clots. The Heat is expected to sever ties this summer with Bosh, who has mentioned an intention to try to resume his NBA career elsewhere.
