Charles Harris is the right No. 1 pick for the Dolphins, for all the right reasons

8:33 Marlins president David Samson talks about potential sale of the team Pause

1:11 Don Mattingly gives his thoughts on Derek Jeter owning a MLB franchise

1:13 Dolphins first-round pick Harris talks about coming to Miami

0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl

2:05 Dolphins GM Grier talks about the 2017 first round pick

1:05 Miami Dolphins draft party

0:38 College signing day for stars who do all their high scoring on tests

0:25 Country singer Dustin Lynch gives the scoop on Tortuga festival

2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community