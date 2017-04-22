Greg Cote

April 22, 2017 5:37 PM

Like a total eclipse, NFL Draft and Dolphins’ first-round pick dominate Hot Button Top 5

By Greg Cote

1. DOLPHINS

Finally, NFL Draft arrives Thursday: Newly released schedule finds Miami back on NFL map with four prime-time games, but big news is this week’s draft. The biggest likelihood for Fins’ No. 1 pick? That, no matter who it is, most Dolfans were hoping for the other guy instead.

2. NBA

LeBron goes for first-round sweep: As the Heat began its offseason with exit meetings, NBA playoffs drag on, I mean go on, with first round nearing end. Cleveland goes for sweep Sunday after overcoming a 26-point deficit in Game 3. Selfishly, LeBron’s excellence is making it tough on his critics.

3. MARLINS

Fish in midst of nine-game road swing: Marlins are five games into season’s second longest road trip and fighting to hang with the Nationals in the NL East race. The goal: To still be a playoff contender when hosting All-Star Game later this summer. And dare say beyond?

4. HURRICANES

Football, baseball share campus spotlight: UM’s football spring practice wrapped up for coach Mark Richt with Saturday’s scrimmage, while Jim Morris’ baseball Canes — trying to save their season — close a three-game home series with rival Florida State on Sunday.

5. AARON HERNANDEZ

Ex-football star kills self: More cheers than tears met the news the ex-Patriot and convicted murderer hanged himself in prison. But does that say more about him or us? A tragedy, a shame, a waste. Everybody lost. Man, what a depressing way to end this Hot Button!

