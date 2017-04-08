Greg Cote

April 8, 2017 4:38 PM

Heat's wild finish, Marlins and Jeter, Masters golf, Dolphins draft, sad Cats make week's Top 5

By Greg Cote

1. HEAT

Down to wire on mad scramble for playoffs: Miami entered weekend ninth in East and just off playoff pace in a mad scrum with Bulls and Pacers for final spot. Could come down to Heat’s last two home games vs. Cavaliers and Wizards. Has mediocrity ever been so exciting?

2. MARLINS

Fish open at home Tuesday amid Jeter talk: It’s Opening Night at home Tuesday vs. Braves after season began with six in a row on road. Now there are reports that a group fronted by Derek Jeter is among those interested in buying the Marlins. Yes, please!

3. GOLF

The Masters wraps up Sunday at Augusta: Year’s first major ends with someone slipping on sartorially awful green jacket. Speaking of slipping, Masters began with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson’s late withdrawal with sore back after he fell on stairs. Or was he pushed!?!

4. DOLPHINS

Draft preparation shifts into high gear: NFL Draft is April 27-29 in Philadelphia, with Dolphins weighing options for 22nd overall pick in first round. Miami’s primary goal? To be closer on the sliding draft scale to a Laremy Tunsil gift than to a Dion Jordan gaffe.

5. PANTHERS

Humane end, please, for disappointing season: Season of Stanley Cup dreams ends with thud Sunday at Washington. It was reported that interim coach Tom Rowe would not return, which ranked up there with the next day’s sunrise in the category of big surprises.

Greg Cote

