NCAA whittling to Final Four, Heat playoff push, Miami Open tennis front Hot Button Top 5

1. NCAA TOURNAMENT: Finally! Field narrows Sunday to Final Four: Sunday's last of the Elite Eight games will bring us (at last) to the Final Four teams in NCAA men's tourney. Are you still alive in your office pool? Or was that your bracket I saw smoldering in tatters on the side of the road?
2. HEAT: 5th seed? No playoffs? Anything possible as stretch run begins: Ten games left starting in Boston Sunday and then a big one Tuesday in Detroit could find Heat rising as high as fifth playoff seed or missing postseason altogether. Who says NBA regular seasons don't matter?
3. TENNIS: Miami Open reaches midpoint on Key Biscayne: Not as much interest on the women's side in a field missing injured Serena Williams, but we'll gladly take a Rafael Nadal-Roger Federer men's final next Sunday (please) as the annual fortnight ends at Crandon Park Tennis Center.
4. MARLINS: WBC stars rejoin team as spring winds down: Team USA's Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich rejoined Marlins from World Baseball Classic for final week of spring training. WBC champions to NL East also-rans. Hope Stanton and Yelich didn't get used to all that winning.
5. PANTHERS: Cats need miracle on ice to make playoffs: Florida is down to eight games remaining starting Monday in Buffalo as a disappointing season ebbs. Remember how a big offseason had the Cats talking Stanley Cup? They'd probably rather that you'd forgotten.
Comments