March 18, 2017 4:38 PM

Canes' quick exit, Jose saga, hot Heat, Miami Open & WBC top this week’s Hot Button list

By Greg Cote

1. HURRICANES / NCAA: Miami a quick exit from March Madness: Unexpectedly good season ended badly for Canes men in 78-58 opening loss to Michigan State, now it's up to UM women to carry banner. How's your bracket looking entering Sweet 16? Mine is a sieve leaking my own tears.

2. JOSE FERNANDEZ: State says Jose at wheel, caused crash: The story that couldn't possibly get any worse keeps getting worse. The latest: A report confirming Fernandez was at the wheel and to blame for fatal boat crash. Isn't a tragedy worst when you know it should never have happened?

3. HEAT: Can we please start a “We're No. 8!” chant?: Heat were alone with 8th seed after beating Minnesota for 23rd win in past 28 games as Miami hosts Portland Sunday. Meantime Dwyane Wade is out for season in Chicago, another reminder Heat seems more and more right to have let Wade go.

4. TENNIS: Miami Open begins on Key Biscayne: Top 76 men's players in world will be here the next two weeks, but the women's field suffered a huge hit with the withdrawal of No. 1-ranked and fan favorite Serena Williams with a knee injury. I feel like Serena is so good she could win on crutches.

5. WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: Team USA seeks spot in final four: Americans faced Dominican Republic late Saturday in San Diego trying to secure berth in WBC final four at Dodger Stadium. Team USA has never won this event. “Can you believe it?” said a clearly annoyed Abner Doubleday.

Greg Cote

