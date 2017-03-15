Sports joins the Nerd Parade for Pi Day

Sports joined forces with academia to celebrate Pi Day this week -- athletes and nerds coming together in homage to the mysterious “3.14.”
Pi Day is observed every March 14 -- that’s 3-14, get it? -- in honor of the number pi, a Greek symbol representing the mathematical constant that is the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter.
(This is not to be confused with National Pie Day, an Anerican Pie Council creation that every Jan. 23 is enjoyed voraciously by blueberry- and apple-dreaming non-dieters everywhere).
Pi Day seems like something that might only interest math professors and Sheldon Cooper, the senior theoretical physicist and major nerd on TV’s Big Bang Theory, but the mathematicians’ unofficial national holiday thisd week attracted Twitter shoutouts from the U.S. Olympic Team, Carolina Tar Heels football, Washington Wizards, UFC, Chicago Bulls, U.S. Soccer and MLB among other sports entities.
It was the Colorado Rockies who led the leagues, though, in Pi Day observations, Tweeting out a photoshopped picture that showed 15 players aligned along a baseline in the precise order of pi’s first 30 digits: 3.14159265358979323846264338327.
Next step: a natural comingling of the two phonetically alike days with the start of a new tradition. Henceforth, we all celebrate Pi Day by eating 3.14 pies. Surprised the American Pie Council never thought of that.
