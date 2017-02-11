Heat, Fish sale, Cats, UM top this week’s Hot Button list

1. HEAT
Hot Miami carries 13-game winning streak to Philly: Scorchin’ Heat won a 13th consecutive game Friday in Brooklyn before heading to Philadelphia to play Saturday night. Hey, who kidnapped that other Heat team that was 11-30? We need to find out so we can thank them.
2. MARLINS
Fish set for spring as sale rumors fly: Team’s weekend FanFest concludes Sunday, then players begin to report Tuesday for spring training in Jupiter. Meanwhile owner Jeffrey Loria reportedly has “handshake agreement” to sell team. That sound you hear? Marlins fans cheering.
3. PANTHERS
Cats need solid road trip to stay in hunt: Florida fell 6-3 to L.A. Kings before setting out on five-game road trip starting Saturday in Nashville. Team was four points off playoff pace and only two NHL teams have scored fewer goals. Dear Cats: Support Your Local Goaltender.
4. HURRICANES
UM men fall at No. 4 Louisville: Canes baseball is five days from opening, but campus spotlight remains on basketball. UM might have cracked Top 25 with big upset at Louisville on Saturday but fell short. An NCAA Tournament bid is still very much in play, though.
5. BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Tour stop in Fort Lauderdale ends Sunday: The Fort Lauderdale Major, an FIVB World Tour pro event, wraps up Sunday with women’s gold-medal match. Which answers the question, “What? Beach volleyball is played more than once every four years at the Olympics?”
