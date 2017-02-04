Pats-Birds, Heat surge, recruiting, Cats top this week’s Hot Button list

1:19 A day with JT: A long car ride with Jason Taylor leads to Hall of Fame talk Pause

0:47 Bryan Cox: Jason Taylor 'deserves' Hall of Fame spot

0:42 A day with JT: Follow Jason Taylor to an autograph session

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

0:58 Anti-Donald Trump protesters gather at Bayfront Park

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

0:58 Great white shark caught on video off Florida coast

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

1:12 Hundreds protest President Trump's immigration policy at mosque