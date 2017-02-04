Pats-Birds, Heat surge, recruiting, Cats top this week’s Hot Button list

1. SUPER BOWL
Enough buildup. Finally, the game! Sure look forward to all my Super Bowl Sunday party guests arriving. Can’t wait for the pregame show, Lady Gaga at halftime and all those great commercials! Almost forgot. There’s a game, too. Who’d you say was playing again?
2. HEAT
Surging Miami guns for 10th win in row: Heat had won nine in a row entering Saturday night’s visit by Philadelphia as Miami heads out Monday on four-game road trip. Might disappoint lottery-minded fans, but eighth seed and playoffs are no longer out of reach for the Heat.
3. HURRICANES
UM football claims signing-day bounty: Miami loaded up on National Signing Day with a 24-man bounty that ESPN ranked as the No. 12 recruiting class in the nation. “We nailed it!” coach Mark Richt said … along with every other college coach in America on signing day.
4. PANTHERS
Barkov, Huberdeau back on the ice: Florida has reinforcements as it chases a playoff spot as young stars Sasha Barkov (out previous 15 games) and Jonathan Huberdeau (out all season) returned from injuries Friday. That’s two fewer excuses for Cats to miss the playoffs.
5. UM BASKETBALL
Canes women outshining men: UM men were only 3-5 since Jan. 1 entering weekend, but Canes women are 17-5 and ranked 16th entering Monday game at No. 6 Florida State. Coach Katie Meier got her 300th career win. Adding a few more in March would be nice.
