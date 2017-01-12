As NFL pares from eight to four, two Super matchups remain

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins Pause

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

1:35 Moore discusses huge hit by Steelers' DuPree in loss against Pittsburgh

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers

1:56 Hard Rock Stadium Announcement

2:20 Zoo animals can't resist frolicking in the snow

1:04 Cuban military chant anti-Obama slogans

2:13 Cuban migrants: The exodus continues