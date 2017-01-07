If this is to be Dolphins’ ‘showcase to the world,’ it must start with upset win Sunday

1:08 Dolphins Wake: I've been an underdog since day one Pause

1:07 Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill talks to reporters for the first time since being injured

0:58 Dolphins Jay Ajayi wins team MVP award

2:19 Adam Beasley discusses Ryan Tannehill's status for the playoffs

2:39 A look back at Adam Gase's first season as Dolphins head coach

2:21 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase shares Ryan Tannehill's playoff status

0:40 Dolphins WR Landry prepares for playoffs

1:16 Fins OC Christensen talks Tannehill being ruled out

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team