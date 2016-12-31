Greg Cote

December 31, 2016 7:04 PM

Rodgers wins Week 16, moves to 3rd, but Brees breezing to season title

Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers wins Week 16 with a 52.35-point game to move up one spot to third place in the Miami Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) NFL quarterback standings — but it doesn’t appear anyone will catch Drew Brees for the season title entering the final week. Brees enjoys roughly a 46-point lead on second-place Matt Ryan. Only if Brees sat out the finale and Ryan had a huge finish might it be close. Injured Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill falls one more spot to 22nd, while replacement Matt Moore bumps up five spots to 38th. Our cumulative rankings use a simple formula unchanged since their inception in 1998, factoring accuracy, yardage, TD/interception ratio and team result. Most rating systems including the NFL’s and ESPN’s are complicated and percentile-based, allowing players who miss half a season to still win a season title. These rankings place a premium on consistently productive QBs who who avoid injury or benching. Watch for our expanded, season-finale Top 40 chart in this space next Sunday.

Player

LW

WK16

Season

1. Drew Brees, NO

1

34.95

601.90

2. Matt Ryan, ATL

2

45.85

555.65

3. Aaron Rodgers, GB

4

52.35

515.40

4. Kirk Cousins, WAS

3

28.50

513.00

5. Derek Carr, OAK

5

35.40

475.65

6. Sam Bradford, MIN

8

46.10

471.35

7. Dak Prescott, DAL

7

33.75

465.65

8. Matthew Stafford, DET

6

16.00

454.00

9. Joe Flacco, BAL

9

29.10

446.50

10. Ben Roethlisberger, PIT

10

36.95

435.95

11. Russell Wilson, SEA

14

42.50

425.90

12. Eli Manning, NYG

12

24.80

421.35

13. Andrew Luck, IND

11

23.40

420.95

14. Tom Brady, NE

13

31.70

415.90

15. Andy Dalton, CIN

15

28.40

410.50

16. Carson Palmer, ARI

18

28.20

386.60

17. Jameis Winston, TB

9

24.85

381.40

18. Philip Rivers, SD

16

19.10

381.05

19. Alex Smith, KC

20

31.20

379.90

20. Marcus Mariota, TEN

17

3.95

363.30

22. Ryan Tannehill, MIA

21

DNP

342.85

38. Matt Moore, MIA

43

21.65

57.80

Bubble: Carson Wentz, PHI, 346.85. Dropouts: None.Week’s best: Rodgers, GB, 52.35 (28-38, 347, 4-0 in win). Week’s worst: Ryan Fitzpatrick, NYJ, minus-4.20 (8-21, 136, 0-2 in loss).

