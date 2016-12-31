After a year of enormous loss in South Florida sports, 2016 left us smiling in the end

1:07 Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about having a healthy team Pause

2:19 Ndamukong Suh talks about the Dolphins' defensive effort against the Cardinals

1:14 Dolphins coach Adam Gase discusses quarterback Matt Moore's performance against the Jets

1:07 Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake recounts his first interception

0:33 Miami Dolphins Ndamukong Suh makes game-winning tackle

2:33 Dolphins Matt Moore on the win and the injury to Ryan Tannehill

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media

0:23 Dolphins Landry: We want seven

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide