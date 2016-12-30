A falling horse and a missing player gave Orange Bowl game a start quite unlike any other

There are always new things to experience, no matter how old you are. The Orange Bowl, in its ninth decade, celebrated its 83rd edition Friday night in a Miami tradition that started in 1935. But suffice to say no game before this one has begun with such disparate calamity visiting both teams as what befell Florida State and Michigan moments before kickoff.
FSU fans beholden to omens must have been spooked as their flaming-spear-wielding mascot, Chief Osceola, was thrown to the turf when his horse Renegade bucked backward and fell on account of the loud noise and flashbulbs — an occurrence veteran Seminoles reporters could not remember happening before.
Moments later, Michigan announced that its star defensive player and Heisman Trophy finalist, Jabrill Peppers, would miss the game with an injury, after no indication of the possibility of such in the buildup to the game.
Never seen this happen before...Let's hope the offense executes better pic.twitter.com/1JQTP8MFMt— Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 31, 2016
It must be said FSU recovered nicely. Its mascot hopped up, stuck the flaming stick in the ground, remounted the steed and galloped triumphantly off the field. Michigan, alas, did not recover as well, missing Peppers palpably, and quickly, and a lot — at least early on.
FSU, ranked 11th and a one-touchdown underdog, raced to a 17-3 lead over No. 6 Michigan by the end of the first quarter, the young men from Tallahassee dominating the guys from Ann Arbor. OB organizers did what they could to make the visitors from Michigan feel comfortable by ordering chilly weather, the temperature at kickoff a cool 64 degrees. It didn’t help.
See, while Michigan was missing Peppers, a dish turned bland by the lack of spice, Florida State was not missing its best player, Dalvin Cook.
It was a home game for Cook, who was born in Miami and went to Central High, and he reveled in his backyard bowl as dozens of family and friends cheered him on. Cook’s 2-yard scoring run gave FSU a 7-0 lead and his 45-yard catch set up the field goal that made the lead 10-3.
Michigan’s only early points were the gift of a Seminole turnover. FSU’s Nyqwan Murray’s muffed punt return gave the Wolverines the ball at the FSU 1-yard line, but tenacious defense forced the favorites to settle for three points. Murray would soon make amends for his mistake by catching a 92-yard TD pass from Deondre Francois that made it 17-3. Francois, like Cook, considered this as a home game, spending much of his childhood in Miami’s Little Haiti or in Miramar, 10 minutes from what is now called Hard Rock Stadium. His uncle played quarterback at Miramar High, kindling in Francois his early interest in the art of the forward pass.
FSU fans in garnet and gold outnumbered Michiganders in maize and blue by around a 3-to-1 margin, as you’d expect, for a better-than-typical OB matchup that had the national heft just short of a College Football Playoff semifinal — because both teams began the season fully expecting to be playing in one of those on Saturday.
The Orange Bowl always puts on a good show, though, no matter the two teams involved, an example of an event outsizing its participants.
This game is the annual linchpin and crescendo for the Orange Bowl organization, a 360-member, mostly volunteer non-profit that operates less-celebrated events and charitable endeavors throughout the year, doing good work for our community as it has since 1935, when the idea of an annual college football bowl game arose from the Great Depression solely to shine a favorble light and promote tourism in Greater Miami.
I think the idea proved to be a good one. The Orange Bowl — this annual game — is a constant in turbulent South Florida. We can count on it.
They razed the namesake Orange Bowl Stadium itself and moved the game, blasphemy at the time. They quietly dropped the word “Classic” from the game’s name. Rented title sponsor names have come and gone, FedEx to Discover to Capital One. No matter.
It’s the Orange Bowl.
Team matchups vary wildly. This game and city have crowned 20 national champions across the decades. A year ago, the OB was host to a CFP semifinal, which we’ll be again the season after next. Other years the OB might be a tougher sell off the national marquee and struggling to spark local interest.
But it’s still the Orange Bowl, always, its heritage and place in college football history secure.
Everything changes, in and out of sports. The PGA Tour’s annual tournament will soon be leaving Doral after more than 50 years. Key Biscayne may be losing its annual pro tennis tournament. You can take a cruiseship to Cuba now. Donald Trump is going to be President. Sometimes, it seems like everything changes except this one annual tradition so interwoven in what helps define Miami.
